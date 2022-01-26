Eastern Illinois Foodbank announces warehouse expansion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank announced on Wednesday that it is moving into the public phase of its capital campaign to expand and renovate its warehouse.

The goal of the campaign, More than Food, was to raise $3.6 million to support the warehouse improvement plan. To date, EIF has raised $3.3 million, more than 90% of its goal.

The plan would improve the warehouse’s storage and delivery system and increase the amount of food available to partner agencies and families, especially fresh and frozen items. Other improvements include the addition of a designated volunteer area and a second truck docking station.

“Even before the pandemic, our facility had reached its limit in both size and suitability. The needs of our community demand we grow, and our Board of Directors and staff have been working on a vision to carry us into the future,” said Kelly Daly, President & CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “The vision is to be able to meet the needs of every neighbor with dignity and respect.”

Construction on the warehouse expansion is currently planned for the upcoming summer. Anyone interested in donating to the campaign can visit the EIF website.