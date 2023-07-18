URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois Food Bank extends help to anyone dealing with food scarcity and they got money to reach even more people in Champaign County.

The organization got $45,000 from United Way of Champaign County. They plan on using money to establish a food fund for food pantries in the area. The vice president of development Amanda Borden said it provides access to emergency food items like fruits, vegetables and canned goods. She also believes it will help pantries in the area to serve more people looking for resources.

“When partner agencies have access to the food fund, they’re able to get more high-quality nutritious food to distribute to the people that come to their pantries,” Borden said. “This allows people in our community to have access to the healthy food they need to live a good lifestyle.”

Borden said they plan to use the money to help people in Champaign County later this year.