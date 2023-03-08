URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Food Bank gives out millions of meals every year. This year, they’re on track to give out even more with help from a new feature on their website.

The food bank partnered with Vivery to create a feature on their website. It lets people search for food banks and pantries. Officials said the new map is easier to use and has more features.

All you need to do is go on the website and click ‘try it now.’ You can search for food programs based on address, hours open, and distance. You can also look for a program based on category.

President and CEO Kelly Daly said the new map is almost like google maps but for food. She says their goal is to make sure every person has access to food.

“We want them to be able to easily locate the services that are available to them, in a way that’s convenient and accessible,” said Daly. “This map allows you to put that information in and find exactly what you need in your area regardless of where you are in our 18 counties.”

Daly said the food bank is on track to give out 8.6 million meals this fiscal year. That’s compared to 6.5 million last year.