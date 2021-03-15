Eastern Illini Electric Co-Op prepares for long night of repairs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with the Eastern Illini Electric Co-Op said they could be facing a long night of repairs.

This comes after ice and wind led to poles coming down on Monday. “It’s all hands on deck for us tonight, and the crews will work until around midnight,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Assistance was called in for the group for when they start back to work in the morning. Officials said that if your power is still out at midnight, it will “probably be out until tomorrow.” They then advised customers to make arrangements if needed and avoid downed lines.