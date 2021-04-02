Easter egg hunts around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several communities around central Illinois are holding Easter egg hunts this weekend.
VERMILION COUNTY:
- First Baptist Church (1211 N. Vermilion Street, Danville):
— April 3: 10 – 11 a.m.
— Ages: Children 2 years old through 6th grade
— Egg hunt, crafts, games and bounce houses
- Vermilion Heights Christian Church (725 Oakwood Avenue, Danville):
— April 3: 10 a.m.
— Ages: Children in preschool through 5th grade
- Westville Lions Club Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt (St. Mary’s Catholic Church Gym – 231 N. State Street, Westville):
— April 3: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
— Pancake/Sausage Breakfast from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Cost is freewill donation)
— Children get a free picture with the Easter Bunny
— Easter Egg Hunt at 12:30 p.m. at Zamberletti Park
- Hooves of Hope (7757 US Route 136, Potomac)
— April 3: 10:30 a.m.
— Ages: 1-12 years old (Children must be accompanied by an adult)
–Hunt for Easter eggs, get a picture with the Easter Bunny and see horses
- Hoopeston Jaycee’s:
— April 3: 10:30 a.m.
— McFerren Park
— Ages 0-10 years old
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
- Aikman Wildlife Adventure Park (Arcola):
— April 3: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
–Hunt for 1,000+ Easter eggs hidden throughout the walk-thru area of the park. Limit of 10 eggs per child.
— Iced Easter Bunny cookies from Homestead Bakery will be available for purchase.
— Park hours will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. Entry gates for Drive-Thru will close at 3:30 p.m.
MACON COUNTY:
- Life Foursquare Church (2954 W. Ash Avenue, Decatur):
— April 3: 4 – 5:30 p.m.
— April 4: 8 – 9 a.m. & 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.
- Passion Community Church (4225 Camp Warren Lane):
— April 3: 11 a.m.
— Several different age categories ranging from 1 – 12 years old
- Decatur Maranatha Church:
— South Shores Park
— April 3: 10 a.m. (9:30 a.m. registration)
— Ages: Infant – 12 years old
IROQUOIS COUNTY:
- Milford Lions Club:
— Milford Park
— April 3: 10 a.m.
— Several age groups ranging from under 3 years old – 4th grade