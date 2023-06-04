CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that eastbound and westbound Anthony Drive traffic will be detoured beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

The closure, between Dobbins Drive and Dale Drive, is construction work can be done in the area. City officials reported access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure.

The city advises drivers to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling near work zones.

Work is scheduled to be completed by noon on Monday, June 5.