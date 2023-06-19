CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one eastbound lane of Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 20.

The closure, between Western Avenue and Waverly Drive, is so crews can remove and replace a driveway approach located on the 1600 block of W. Kirby Avenue. City officials said eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area during the closure.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The road will reopen on Friday, June 23.