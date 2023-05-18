CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the eastbound lane of Green Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The closure, between Prairie Street and State Street, is so crews can remove a tree. City officials said eastbound traffic will be detoured at Prairie Street. They said westbound Green Street traffic will be unaffected by the closure.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during this project.

Work is scheduled to be completed at noon on Thursday, May 18, weather permitting.