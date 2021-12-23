East Peoria man dies after falling from a ‘significant height’ at Caterpillar Mapleton plant Thursday morning

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old East Peoria man has been pronounced dead after falling from a “significant height” at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as Scott W. Adams. He said Adams was pronounced dead at the plant at 11:02 Thursday morning.

Adams worked for a local contractor and was working on the property.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Timber-Hollis Fire Department, and AMT responded to the scene at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation by Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Caterpillar Corporate Spokesperson Kate Kenny sent a statement to WMBD in response to the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a third-party service provider employee who was involved in an accident in our Mapleton facility on Dec. 23. Our thoughts are with the worker’s family, friends, and colleagues. We strive each day to have a safe workspace for our employees, contractors, and visitors. As this accident is currently under review, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time.” Kate Kenny, Caterpillar Corporate Media & Public Affairs Manager

At this time, an autopsy is pending.