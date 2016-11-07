Early voting wraps up on Election Day eve

ILLINOIS — Early voting is wrapping up at polling places around Central Illinois. It’s Election Day eve and thousands have already cast their votes.

County clerks say the presidential race has brought out a lot of voters. They say they usually see this uptick when it’s a presidential race.

Early voting started at the end of September. Polling places have been open since then. Also, absentee ballots were available.

Multiple county clerks responded to how things were going. Champaign has had more than 35,000 early voters; Sangamon County has had 20,000; Macon County more than 12,000; Coles County more than 5,000; Vermilion County has had about 4,000.

Final results are not yet available and do not include Monday’s numbers.

As a reminder, Election Day is Tuesday. If you’re looking for the shortest wait time, head out mid-morning. Champaign’s county clerk says it should be the quickest.

He says most voters just need to be able to sign their name, but you can bring your voter card and ID, just in case.