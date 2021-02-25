Early voting, vote by mail underway for consolidated general election

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC […]

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Early voting and vote by mail has opened up for the consolidated general election on April 6 in both Sangamon and Champaign Counties.

Over in Sangamon County, people can vote early in person at the County Building on South 9th Street in Springfield in Room 101. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday until April 5th. Voting is also open on the weekend of March 27 and 28th from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sangamon County Clerk said safety measures will be in place, such as sanitizing and plastic barriers.

As for Champaign County, votes can be cast at the Brookens Administration Building in Urbana. However, people living precincts in the City of Champaign and in Cunningham Township in Urbana will need to wait until the primary election results there are certified. Early voting for those areas start March 12.