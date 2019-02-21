Early voting underway

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s that time of year again; early voting has opened across the state and you’re encouraged to come out and vote.

The Moultrie County clerk says it feels like they just finished voting and now they’re back doing it again.

She says not a lot of people come out to vote, but there are a few contested races this year. They include the mayor’s race as well as several city commissioner races. She hopes it will bring voters out this year.

You can vote in person or ask for a ballot by mail in any county. Election Day is April 2. Sullivan, Champaign and Decatur all have mayoral races this year.