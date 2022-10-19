CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said more than 2,000 people have already voted ahead of the November election.

There have been 1,800 early votes already cast in Macon County and only about 280 in Vermilion County.

Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said elections in the past have run smoothly and she has plans for the same process to continue.

“I think the voters have confidence in us because of past elections that we’ve done and completed those in time,” Jenkins said. “I think they have confidence in our ability to do that.”