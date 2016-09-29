Early voting underway

ILLINOIS — The election is in full swing. Early voting kicked of Thursday. Many people took advantage.

Polls opened at 8:30 am, in many election offices. It’s the first day you can vote at the office of your County Board of Elections.

Early, in-person voting runs through November 7. More than 20% of voters went to the polls early in 2012. 18% voted early in 2008.

Those numbers could be even higher for this general election. Many decided to take advantage of the day to beat the November crowd.

Many offices will also be open during weekends and holidays, like Columbus Day. So far, in Sangamon County, more than 200 people cast ballots. In Champaign, it’s nearly the same number.