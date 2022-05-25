PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On May 16, Piatt County Clerk Jennifer Harper sent out a notice to the public, letting them know due to ongoing litigation regarding several candidates, Piatt County will be delaying early voting and vote by mail.

She said as soon as the courts resolve the cases, Piatt County will move forward with early voting and vote by mail.

On Wednesday, The Piatt County Clerk said the candidates affecting Piatt County have been resolved and the county is working with its Election Vendor to resume as soon as possible.