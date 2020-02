ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The primary is not until March 17, but there are a lot of ways you can get your vote in before that day.

A voter casts their ballot at a polling station.

Early voting starts on Thursday. That means you can go to certain polling places to cast your ballot ahead of time. If you are voting by mail, your ballot will be sent out on Thursday. It has to be postmarked by March 17 for it to be counted.

You can vote in the primaries if you are 17 but will be 18 by the November 2020 election.