Early voting schedules for Champaign County consolidated primary & general elections

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are five new early voting locations in Champaign County for the consolidated primary election.

Those new locations include:

Illini Union (1401 West Green Street – Urbana)

Leonhard Recreation Center (2307 Sangamon Drive – Champaign)

Meadowbrook Community Church (1902 South Duncan Road – Champaign)

Parkland College, Student Life Center (2400 West Bradley – Champaign)

The Church of the Living God (312 East Bradley Avenue – Champaign)

The dates and times for early voting are:

February 15-22 (Mon. – Fri., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

February 20 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

February 21 (1 – 5 p.m.)

Early voting at Brookens Administrative Center already started. The times for that location are as follows:

January 14 – February 19 (Mon. – Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

February 20 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

February 21 (1 -5 p.m.)

February 22 (8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Election Day for the consolidated primary is on February 23.

For the consolidated general election, early voting will start as early as February 25 at the Brookens Administrative Center. That schedule can be found below:

February 25 – April 2 (Mon. – Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

April 3 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

April 4 (1 – 5 p.m.)

April 5 (8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Additional early voting sites include:

Illini Union (1401 West Green Street – Urbana)

Lake of the Woods, Elk’s Pavilion (301 Seena Drive – Mahomet)

Leonhard Recreation Center (2307 Sangamon Drive – Champaign)

Meadowbrook Community Church (1902 South Duncan Road – Champaign)

Parkland College, Student Life Center (2400 West Bradley – Champaign)

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (802 Douglas Street – St. Joseph)

The Church of the Living God (312 East Bradley Avenue – Champaign)

The Gathering Place – 1st United Methodist Church (200 South Century Boulevard – Rantoul)

Tolono Public Library (111 East Main Street – Tolono)

You can cast your vote during the following dates and times:

March 30 – April 5 (Mon. – Fri., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

April 3 ( 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

April 4 (1 – 5 p.m.)

Unofficial ballot listings can be found here.