Early voting officially opens across the country

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A line stretched nearly out the door of the Sangamon County Building Thursday morning for the start of early voting.

Early voting is officially open across the country. Voters can go to county election offices in person to vote.

Mail-in ballots were officially sent out Thursday, as well. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said that his office sent out 31,000 mail-in ballots today. They were sent to people that already filed applications. Gray said that number tripled the previous record for number of mail-in ballots issued in previous elections.

Statewide there are already 1.82 million ballots being sent out. A spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections said they receive another 25 to 30 thousand mail-in ballot applications every day.