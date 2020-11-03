Early voting, mail-in ballot totals high heading into Election Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 60,000 people have already voted in Champaign County. That’s between mail-in ballots and early voters. We caught up with Election Judge Shirlee Rich. She’s working the polls at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center. She said she’s noticed more interest from young people this election.

“The last couple of days have been just swamped,” she explained. “We had a line out the door this morning, so it’s busy, and I think that’s great.”

More than 22,000 people in the county have turned in mail-in ballots and more than 36,000 have voted early. Students we talked to say recent events motivated them to get involved.

“With everything going on – the pandemic, how it’s been handled and the Black Lives Matter movement, they’re huge, and I want to do what’s best for the country,” said first-time voter Jessica Cvengros.

First-time voter Seihla Nunez explained that she’s seeing, more than ever before, a push to get everyone to the polls. “Everyone’s saying like, go out and vote, your vote matters. It counts a lot, especially with this election more than others in the past.”

“My friends are encouraging each other to go vote, not to just stand by, stay home just because you don’t feel like it,” said voter Justin Lenore.

The polls are open tomorrow from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line before 7, you are allowed to vote.

Here is a comparison to other counties:

Champaign: 58,000 early + mail-in ballots

Macon: 25,160 early + mail-in ballots

Sangamon: 49,732 early + mail-in ballots

Vermilion: 6,777 early + mail-in ballots