CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Election Day is next week, and if you’re looking to take part in early voting, more sites opened Monday.

Early voting sites will be open throughout Champaign County in Champaign, Mahomet, Savoy, Rantoul, and Tolono. Locations open on Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. include:

Illini Union – 1401 W Green St, Champaign, IL 61801

– 1401 W Green St, Champaign, IL 61801 Lake of the Woods Pavilion – 109 S Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet

– 109 S Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet Leonhard Recreation Center – 2307 W Sangamon Dr, Champaign

– 2307 W Sangamon Dr, Champaign Meadowbrook Community Church – 1902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign

– 1902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign Parkland College – E Building – 2400 W Bradley Ave, Champaign

– 2400 W Bradley Ave, Champaign Prince of Peace Lutheran Church – 802 E Douglas, St. Joseph

– 802 E Douglas, St. Joseph Savoy Recreation Center – 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy

– 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy The Church of The Living God – 312 E Bradley Ave, Champaign

– 312 E Bradley Ave, Champaign The Gathering Place (First United Methodist Church) – 220 S Marshall St, Rantoul

– 220 S Marshall St, Rantoul Tolono Public Library – 111 E Main St, Tolono

Voting centers are available to any voter in Champaign County or anyone eligible to vote on April 4 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.