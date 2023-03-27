CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Election Day is next week, and if you’re looking to take part in early voting, more sites opened Monday.
Early voting sites will be open throughout Champaign County in Champaign, Mahomet, Savoy, Rantoul, and Tolono. Locations open on Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. include:
- Illini Union – 1401 W Green St, Champaign, IL 61801
- Lake of the Woods Pavilion – 109 S Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet
- Leonhard Recreation Center – 2307 W Sangamon Dr, Champaign
- Meadowbrook Community Church – 1902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign
- Parkland College – E Building – 2400 W Bradley Ave, Champaign
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church – 802 E Douglas, St. Joseph
- Savoy Recreation Center – 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy
- The Church of The Living God – 312 E Bradley Ave, Champaign
- The Gathering Place (First United Methodist Church) – 220 S Marshall St, Rantoul
- Tolono Public Library – 111 E Main St, Tolono
Voting centers are available to any voter in Champaign County or anyone eligible to vote on April 4 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
More information can be found here.