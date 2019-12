CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk says this years’ early voting numbers are going to break a record.

More than 13,000 ballots have been requested so far, and 9,000 have been returned.

The turnout is a lot higher than it was at this point in 2014.

They expect it to surpass the midterm election, but don’t think it will be more than the 2016 Presidential election.