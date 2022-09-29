SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Early voting for the 2022 elections has started Thursday in Illinois.

Illinois state law requires early voting to be open for 40 days before Election Day. Any qualified voter can vote early.

“People who travel for business, work long hours, or are otherwise inconvenienced by the hours the polls are open on Election Day may find it easier to vote early,” a pamphlet from the Illinois State Board of Elections reads.

In 2018, statistics from ISBE show nearly one out of four Illinoisans voted early. An additional 9% of Illinoisans voted by mail.

The list of early voting places can be found here. Illinoisans can also still register to vote online here.

The votes cast early will not be counted until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8th.