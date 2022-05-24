CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Early voting has begun in Champaign County for the 2022 primary elections.

In-person early voting started at 8 a.m. last Thursday and will take place at the following locations between the listed dates and hours:

Open now through June 17 and between June 20 and June 27 Brookens Admin Building gymnasium (1776 E Washington Street, Urbana) Weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Open June 13 through June 27 Weekdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Bresnan Meeting Center, 706 Kenwood Road, Champaign Crystal Lake Boat House, 206 West Park Street, Urbana Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street, Urbana Lake of the Woods Pavilion, 1702 East Prairie View Drive, Mahomet Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 South Duncan Road, Champaign Parkland College, Student Life Center, 2400 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign Plumbers’ & Pipefitters Local 149, 1005 North Dunlap Avenue, Savoy Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph The Church of the Living God, 312 East Bradley Avenue, Champaign The Gathering Place (1st United Methodist Church), 220 South Marshall Street, Rantoul Tolono Public Library, 111 East Main Street, Tolono



Open June 25 through June 27 Saturday, June 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 27 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Carpenters’ Local #243, 402 South Duncan Road, Champaign Champaign Public Library, 200 Wwest Green Street, Champaign Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, 3358 Big Pine Trail, Champaign Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 South Prospect Ave, Champaign Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 West Clark Street, Champaign Mahomet Public Library, 1702 East Oak Street, Mahomet Mellon Administration Center, 703 South New Street, Champaign Point of Change Church, 702 Turkey Farm Road, Mahomet Rantoul Recreation Department – Arts & Crafts Center, 100 East Flessner Avenue, Rantoul Savoy Recreation Center, 402 West Graham Drive, Savoy St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Road, Urbana



Grace period registration and voting start at all of these locations on June 1, meaning any voter or person eligible to be a voter can update their registration and vote in the same trip. All of these sites will be open on June 28, Election Day proper, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“While I am strongly encouraging voters to utilize vote by mail, I’m also giving voters plenty of options to vote early/in-person”, said Champaign County Clerk and Recorder, Aaron Ammons.

Ammons said that about 6,000 people have registered to vote by mail. Those who have already signed up for the permanent vote-by-mail list and voters who have made their request to vote by mail can expect to receive their ballots between May 23 and May 27. Voters can return their ballots through the mail or by depositing them in a county drop box free of charge.

Anyone who wants to request a ballot can do so on the Champaign County Clerk’s website. Anyone with questions can call Ammons’ office directly.