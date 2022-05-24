CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Early voting has begun in Champaign County for the 2022 primary elections.
In-person early voting started at 8 a.m. last Thursday and will take place at the following locations between the listed dates and hours:
- Open now through June 17 and between June 20 and June 27
- Brookens Admin Building gymnasium (1776 E Washington Street, Urbana)
- Weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Open June 13 through June 27
- Weekdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sundays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Bresnan Meeting Center, 706 Kenwood Road, Champaign
- Crystal Lake Boat House, 206 West Park Street, Urbana
- Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street, Urbana
- Lake of the Woods Pavilion, 1702 East Prairie View Drive, Mahomet
- Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 South Duncan Road, Champaign
- Parkland College, Student Life Center, 2400 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign
- Plumbers’ & Pipefitters Local 149, 1005 North Dunlap Avenue, Savoy
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 East Douglas Street, St. Joseph
- The Church of the Living God, 312 East Bradley Avenue, Champaign
- The Gathering Place (1st United Methodist Church), 220 South Marshall Street, Rantoul
- Tolono Public Library, 111 East Main Street, Tolono
- Open June 25 through June 27
- Saturday, June 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday, June 26 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Monday, June 27 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Carpenters’ Local #243, 402 South Duncan Road, Champaign
- Champaign Public Library, 200 Wwest Green Street, Champaign
- Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education, 3358 Big Pine Trail, Champaign
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 South Prospect Ave, Champaign
- Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 West Clark Street, Champaign
- Mahomet Public Library, 1702 East Oak Street, Mahomet
- Mellon Administration Center, 703 South New Street, Champaign
- Point of Change Church, 702 Turkey Farm Road, Mahomet
- Rantoul Recreation Department – Arts & Crafts Center, 100 East Flessner Avenue, Rantoul
- Savoy Recreation Center, 402 West Graham Drive, Savoy
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Road, Urbana
Grace period registration and voting start at all of these locations on June 1, meaning any voter or person eligible to be a voter can update their registration and vote in the same trip. All of these sites will be open on June 28, Election Day proper, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“While I am strongly encouraging voters to utilize vote by mail, I’m also giving voters plenty of options to vote early/in-person”, said Champaign County Clerk and Recorder, Aaron Ammons.
Ammons said that about 6,000 people have registered to vote by mail. Those who have already signed up for the permanent vote-by-mail list and voters who have made their request to vote by mail can expect to receive their ballots between May 23 and May 27. Voters can return their ballots through the mail or by depositing them in a county drop box free of charge.
Anyone who wants to request a ballot can do so on the Champaign County Clerk’s website. Anyone with questions can call Ammons’ office directly.