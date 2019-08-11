Early morning shooting

HENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one person was hurt in a shooting that happened outside a house.

Around 5:15 in the morning police arrived at the corner of Dale Drive and Queens Way. They found a woman with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police more victims were driven to the hospital. As of now, it’s unknown how many more were possibly hurt.

Dozens of shell casings were scattered in the streets and outside a home.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. WCIA will update the developing story when more information is released.