DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An early morning fire destroys home.

It happened at 513 West Madison Street around 5 a.m. this morning.

Courtesy Danville Fire Department

Firefighters found flames coming through the roof of the vacant home. Investigators say the house and a car was fully engulfed and are a total loss.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.