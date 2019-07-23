Early morning abduction attempt

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an attempted abduction. It happened early Tuesday morning as a woman walked home from a tavern. She was approached by a man in a pick-up truck who asked if she wanted a ride.

When she said no, he got out of the truck and told her to get in. The suspect is described as male, white, skinny, with a long, white beard down to his stomach. The suspect vehicle is an older, white pick-up with loud exhaust and teal stripe.

Investigators want to know if anyone has any surveillance video or pictures which could be of use in this case.

LeRoy Police Department

(309) 962 – 3310