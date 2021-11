URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – This season of giving, one group is trying to help the smallest members of the community.

Urbana Early Childhood and its C-U Early program are holding a diaper drive, with donations going to their families and the Champaign County Diaper Bank.

People who want to donate can drop off any size diaper at any Urbana school or central office between Dec. 6 and Dec. 10. Diapers don’t have to be in their original package to be donated.