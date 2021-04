DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Big disappointment for a Decatur high school student. She’s having to repair a mural she and others painted as part of her eagle scout project.

She discovered the damage yesterday. Vandals wrote in spray paint –“This isn’t your art class” and

“This is real vandalism.”

She wanted to “beautify” the wall because it was filled with graffiti and will be out there tonight for a couple hours.