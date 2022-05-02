DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Park rangers in Danville were concerned after an eagle’s nest collapsed and a mother was separated from her three eaglets. One of them did not survive long after the fall. But now, the others have been reuinted.

“We’ve been watching the eagles for the last five years. This year was the first time they had an incident when the nest came down,” Harrison Park Golf Course Ranger William Dumas said.

The eaglets have since been returned safely to a tree, thanks to the Illinois Raptor Center and arborists with The Tree MD.

“They did a wonderful job. It was really safe. They’re animal lovers; they take care of birds the best I’ve ever seen. They handled them really well and got them up there safely,” he said.

The wind and rain weakened the original nest, so the Illinois Raptor Center built them a brand new one. The Tree MD helped secure it, and Dumas said it should last for a long time.

The new nest is over five feet long. It’s smaller than the first, but Dumas said it’s a solid foundation. He’s looking forward to watching the mother eagle build onto it.

For now, everyone at the park is grateful to see the 8-week-old eaglets back up in the tree. They still can’t fly yet, so it was important to give them a new home.

“They’re doing really well. You can see yourself – the mom and dad are watching us now as we speak. We were worrying about them coming back but the guy said they would come back… and so they did eventually come back,” Dumas said.

He said people come out to the golf course every spring to see how many eagles there are, and the staff there loves watching them too.

Manager Jim Depratt even said he’s not an overly-emotional person, but helping those eagles was “the coolest thing” he’s been a part of.