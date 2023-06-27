URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that E. Main Street will be closed to through traffic this week beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

The closure, between Glover Avenue and S. Lierman Avenue, is so crews can work on a pavement patch. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties along E. Main Street during the project, though no through traffic will be allowed.

The city said there will be a marked detour route from South Lierman Avenue, to East Washington Street, to Glover Avenue to East Main Street. They encourage everyone to drive carefully through this and all construction areas and thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the project.

Work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30.