SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Searching for deals isn’t a bad idea during the holiday season, but if you’re buying from someone online and need to meet up with them, then you’ll need a safe place to go.

Police are reminding people about e-commerce zones. They’re areas that are set up across the state for people to meet up and get purchased items in a safe, monitored place. Police said they can also use their lobby.