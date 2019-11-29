E. coli found in area business’s flour

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham-based Hodgson Mill has issued a national recall of certain batches of its unbleached, all-purpose white wheat flour after discovering E. coli in select batches.

Company announcement from the FDA

The announcement, submitted via the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, only applies to specific lots of the product and was voluntary on the part of Hodgson Mill since no reports of illnesses have been made.

The products affected are the five-pound bags of the product with a “Best By Date” of either 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 and lot codes 001042 and 005517.

The company, which distributes various grain products nationally, said affected customers should return products to wherever they were purchased for a full refund.

Per the company announcement, the flour “was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St Louis, MO and repacked at Hodgson Mill, Inc. facility in Effingham, IL and was distributed by Hodgson Mill through retailers and distribution nationwide and sold through our website.”

More information is available via the Food and Drug Administration site.