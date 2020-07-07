Dwelling Place of Vermilion County re-opens

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A resource for the homeless re-opened after being closed for three months.

Dwelling Place provides essentials for the homeless. It offers meals, a computer lab, free haircuts, as well as shower and laundry facilities.

The President of the Board for the shelter says Dwelling Place offers critical services to those in need.

“It has been a need for a long time to have a place during the day. We have night time and over night accomodations, but a place for the day time has not existed, so this is a real need that we are providing,” says Donna Edington.

Edington says the purpose of the Dwelling Place is to transform lives.