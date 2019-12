DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dwelling Place is looking for 120 volunteers to staff their center once it opens. They have 80 right now, but say many of those people aren’t regularly available.



The center will be in the basement of First Presbyterian Church on the corner of North and Franklin Street in Danville. It will be a place where homeless people can shower and get access to resources. Organizers hope to open the center at the first of the new year.

For more information, click here.