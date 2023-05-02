FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning for parts of Christian, Shelby, Montgomery and Sangamon Counties through Thursday afternoon.

The warning was issued after I-55 was again closed down due to blowing dust in the area.

A Dust Storm Warning is issued when blowing dust causes near-zero visibility in the warned area.

The warning also activates the Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones, meaning those in the area received an alert notification similar to that of a tornado warning or a flash flood warning.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts for warnings like this are more likely to reach vehicles traveling in the area impacted, meaning both local travelers and long-distance travelers can receive automatic warnings when conditions warrant a dust storm warning.

The National Weather Service says that a dust storm usually arrives suddenly in the form of an advancing wall of dust and debris which may be miles long and several thousand feet high.

They strike with little warning, making driving conditions hazardous.

Blinding, choking dust can quickly reduce visibility, causing accidents that may involve chain collisions, creating massive pileups, much like what happened on I-55 on Monday.

Dust storms usually last only a few minutes, but the actions a motorist takes during the storm may be the most important of his or her life.

Dust Storm Safety Tips

– If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching a roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights, set the emergency brake, take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated.

– Don’t enter the dust storm area if you can avoid it.

– If you can’t pull off the roadway, proceed at a speed suitable for visibility, turn on lights and sound horn occasionally. Use the painted center line to help guide you. Look for a safe place to pull off the roadway.

– Never stop on the traveled portion of the roadway.