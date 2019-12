ILLINOIS — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D) is urging voters to take advantage of early voting.

He and several other Democratic leaders marched to the Sangamon County building to cast ballots Monday. No surprise, Durbin says he’s voting for Hillary Clinton.

His advice is to vote early to avoid long lines and, if something comes up, you don’t have to rush or miss your chance to vote November 8.

Durbin says, last year, about 34% of people in Illinois participated in early voting.