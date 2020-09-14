Durbin discusses COVID-19 testing struggles for schools

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is blaming the Trump administration for failing to provide adequate COVID-19 testing across the country.

In northern Illinois on Monday, the democrat is also calling on the secretary of health and human services to stop diverting coronavirus tests from Illinois schools.

Durbin said he became aware of two incidents involving Illinois universities where the testing supplies were sent elsewhere. He urged the federal government to provide more funding to COVID tests as schools in Illinois and elsewhere seek to reopen safely. “Schools have done this work with little or no help from the current administration, which has instead been on the sidelines, a lot of tweets about reopening and liberating, without offering any real solutions. In some cases our government has made it harder,” stated Durbin.

Durbin visited with Loyola University Medical Center officials to learn more about their struggles with COVID-19 testing.