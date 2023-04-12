DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Several Dunlap Schools went on a soft lockdown after a report of a gun on Wednesday.

According to the District 323 Superintendent Scott Dearman, Dunlap Grade School, Dunlap High School, Dunlap Middle School and Dunlap Valley Middle School went on soft lockdown for about 15 minutes.

Schools received a report at about 1:50 p.m., of two youths with guns walking down Illinois Route 91, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. A passerby thought they saw the juveniles carrying weapons and then called the sheriff’s office, said Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Deputies arrived in the area and found the boys, who were not Dunlap students but who lived in the area. They were in a wooded area and were carrying AirSoft guns which are not firearms, the sheriff said.

The lockdown was lifted after the deputies determined there was no risk, Watkins said.

Some buses were delayed due to these lockdowns.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.