SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dunkin’ has kicked off a new lineup of food and drink flavors as well as returning menu items.

One new food item that appeared on the menu Wednesday is cornbread donuts and donut holes. They feature a sweet and savory corn cake-based glaze.

Another new item is the tomato pesto grilled cheese. It is served hot and features roasted tomatoes, a nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin’s toasted authentic sourdough bread.

Inspired by Dunkin’ devotees “hacking” the menu to create their own version of cake batter flavor, Dunkin has added the new cake batter signature latte to the menu. The iced latte combines espresso and cake batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

Another new drink item is the mango pineapple Dunkin’ refresher, which features mango and pineapple fruit flavors, combined with green tea, coconut milk or lemonade.

“We want our guests to get more out of every day with Dunkin’ in each hand,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “We absolutely love the pairing of our new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher with the delicious Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, and the ability to enjoy a pick-me-up from Dunkin’ at any time of day. The flavors are as bold and bright as the days ahead!”

Dunkin has returning items as well, including the butter pecan iced coffee and sunrise batch iced coffee.