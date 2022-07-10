CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to Champaign Central High School on Sunday to battle a fire that started in a dumpster next to the school.

The fire started around 1 p.m. District employee Elizabeth Stegmaier said she was told that a group of contractors working on school renovations discovered the fire and attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers; those efforts did not succeed.

The Champaign Fire Department was called and responding firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze using their regular hoses and an aerial hose apparatus on one of their engines.

Firefighters told Stegmaier that the cause is unknown, as the dumpster was flooded by hose water. The school itself and a car parked near the dumpster were not damaged.