LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a man who ran away from them into a corn field on Saturday night.

The suspect is 24 year old Wayne Yeary of Rankin.

Investigators say Yeary was stopped for driving under the influence at I-74 and Illinois 136 around 9:30pm.

Police say he is wanted for aggravated DUI, driving on a revoked license, and resisting arrest.