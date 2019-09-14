DUI crash under investigation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt in early morning crash.

It happened on I-74 near Lincoln Avenue in Urbana just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of a tan Mitsubishi sedan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. The driver collided head on in the left lane with the other driver.

The collision caused heavy damage to both cars. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Police charged the person going the wrong way on the interstate with driving under the influence of alcohol.