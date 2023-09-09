CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) paid a visit to Champaign on Friday to reintroduce a piece of legislation to keep students safe on their bus.

The School Bus Safety Act is meant to help keep students safe while traveling to and from school. It is also used to help prevent accidents involving school buses.

Within 10 years, there have been only 42 deaths of children under the age of 18. Duckworth’s plan is to continue to create safe ways for students and schools worldwide.

“Our legislation would require school busses to include three-point safety belts, automatic emergency braking event data recorders, electronics ability control systems and engine fire walls and fire suppression systems on all school busses,” Duckworth explained.

The Champaign School District has already started keeping its students safe by adding the Ride 360 app. That allows parents to locate their kids headed to or coming from school.