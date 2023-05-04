CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Baby ducklings and ducks are enjoying the nice spring weather as they waddle their way across many locations in Central Illinois, though they may have needed a little saving along the way.

The Champaign County Government shared a video on social media this week showing many ducklings following a duck into one of the office buildings and out of the door into the grass. Officials said that ducklings in the courtyard at Brookens Administrative Center have hatched and been escorted out of the building.

Now they are waiting on the goslings to hatch and are getting ready for the goose parade, they said. Officials added it’s never a dull moment in local government.

Across the pond, the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 shared on social media that crews rescued a brood of ducklings on Thursday morning.

They complimented firefighter Jared Washko on a wonderful job heroically saving, and gently removing them from the sewer.

Courtesy: Springfield Firefighters Local 37, Facebook