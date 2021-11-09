DSC kicks off Tree of Hope Campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Discover Self Community (DSC) just kicked off its annual Tree of Hope Campaign on Tuesday afternoon at CityView Events & Meeting Center.

According to officials, this is DSC’s largest fundraiser campaign for this year. The fundraising goal is $185,000. People can donate to this from Tuesday to January 31, 2022. Every gift received within this time helps light the Tree of Hope on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive.

The lights on the Tree of Hope represent the services that DSC offers. Each time a bulb is lit, it represents $50 in contributions to the campaign, allowing DSC to provide the resources and services to help support children and adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities and their families.

The Tree of Hope Spokesfamily on Tuesday were Maddon Herrig and his parents, Seth and Megan, and brother, Lawson.

“Maddon has something called Childhood Apraxia of Speech,” said Megan. “That means speaking naturally is really hard for him. He has been lucky enough to receive many different services from DSC since he was a little guy.”

Megan added, “The Tree of Hope program is an unbelievable experience for us to be the spokesfamily for because DSC has done so much for our life. We hope that others can have the same experience.”

The spokesfamily talking to WCIA 3 reporters.



To make a contribution, visit DSC’s website or call (217) 356-9176.