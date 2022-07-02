CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Every summer, fire departments encourage people to practice firework safety, or avoid them altogether. This year, the Champaign Fire Department wants people to be extra careful.

Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Simmons said we haven’t gotten much rain lately, so there’s a lot of dry vegetation that can catch fire easily. The department is asking people to consider their surroundings this weekend because even sparklers can spark big fires.

“We’ve got extremely dry conditions around the area and the country nowadays, so anything that creates significant heat is a potential ignition source. We’d rather people leave all those things alone too. As we’ve said there’s plenty of professional grade shows out there,” Simmons said.

The city said the best way to protect your family is to leave fireworks alone. You can be fined over $200 for using illegal fireworks, like ones that shoot into the air or have wicks.

If you’d like to watch a professional fireworks show, you have plenty of options. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration is one of them. They’ll show fireworks at dusk Monday evening around 9:15. That’ll happen in a parking lot E-14 west of the State Farm Center.