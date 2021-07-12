Drumming his way up

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Brody Helmuth is going into the 7th grade at Mahomet Seymour Jr. High School.

He already has eyes on his drum skills. Last week, Helmuth went to a drum line clinic. It’s traditionally geared toward high school students, but instructors say he blew them away with his level of talent.

Helmuth says he’s been playing since he was in 3rd grade. That’s when he got his first drum set. Since then, he’s loved playing, and he’s good at it, but his skills didn’t come overnight. He says he practices every day.

He says he likes the drum line for more than just the music.

“You like, you always see the drum line having fun like around the field, running around and goofing off,” he said.

He says his dream is to play for the Blue Devil Drum Corp and his ultimate goal is to play for the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.