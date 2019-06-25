Drugs seized as result of warrant

Breaking News
by: Betty Simpson, Illinois State Police District 10

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lovington man faces drug charges after authorities served a search warrant which was issued as a result of a narcotics investigation.

Officers took Terry Bartley into custody June 13, at 360 East State Street.

Bartley, who was wanted on a parole hold warrant, now faces charges for delivery of methamphetamine 5 – 15 grams and possession of heroin under 15-grams.

The East Central Illinois Task Force, Illinois State Police SWAT and District 10 were all involved in the seizure and arrest.

