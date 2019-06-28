Drugs & ammunition seized during search

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man faces drug charges after the Champaign Police Department’s Street Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1200-block of Aspen Drive, Thursday.
Rayvonn Sampson was taken into custody when authorities found 23-tablets of ecstasy, a half-gram of cocaine and more than 650 rounds of ammunition. Sampson is charged with possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon. His parole was revoked as well. He’s due in court Friday afternoon for arraignment.