TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drug sweeps were conducted at both Taylorville High school (THS) and Taylorville Junior High School (TJHS) Wednesday.

The Taylorville Community Unit School District shared on social media that local law enforcement groups with K-9s performed a sweep at the THS building, lockers inside the building, and the parking lot along with the TJHS building.

Police departments who participated in the sweep include Taylorville, Litchfield, Carlinville, Montgomery County Sheriff, Macoupin County Sheriff, and Christian County Sheriff.

The school district said the sweep was part of their efforts to ensure a safe educational environment for students and staff. They thank all of the law enforcement groups for their assistance.

If you have questions or concerns about this situation, you can contact to contact the school district office at 217-824-4924.